Emery County deputies trying to identify suspect who stole TV from cabin, left on 4-wheeler

EMERY COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies in Emery County are hoping to identify a suspect wanted in connection to a theft at a local cabin on the opening day of archery season.

According to a post on the Emery County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, they said the theft happened on Saturday, August 17.

Deputies said the suspect broke a window to gain access to the cabin in Joe’s Valley and stole a flat-screen TV and other items.

The suspect left the area on a 4-wheeler.

Deputies said they have been investigating a few persons of interest but so far have not been able to identify the person in these photos.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking if anyone was in the area on that Saturday and noticed anything unusual (like a guy on a 4-wheeler with a flat-screen TV), or if you recognize this person, please contact the ECSO Dispatch Center at 435-381-2404.

