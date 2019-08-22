Drowsy driving cause of semi crash that shut down I-15 in Box Elder County

BOX ELDER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Just as the Utah Highway Patrol “Drowsy Driving Week” wraps up, the dangerous driving condition is being blamed for a semi-crash that forced the temporary shut down of I-15 in Box Elder County early Thursday morning.

According to Utah Highway Patrol Cpl. Andrew Battenfield, the semi was driving north on I-15 near milepost 111 when the driver fell asleep and drifted off to the side, then woke up and attempted to over-correct.

You can prevent drowsy driving by getting a good night's sleep – here are some tips & recommendations. For more information about drowsy driving visit: https://t.co/VQlkXuHJb1#DrowsyDrivingAwarenessWeek pic.twitter.com/AsrcQP5WTh — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) August 21, 2019

The semi then rolled over onto its side.

“The semi was hauling three power poles that spilled onto the freeway, which caused UHP to have to shut down all the lanes for a couple of hours,” said Battenfield. “The driver was wearing his seat belt and was not injured.”

Traffic was diverted off the freeway and on to U.S. Highway 91 as crews used a crane to bring the truck upright.

Battenfield also said this comes on the heels of their campaign “Drowsy Driving Awareness Week”.

You can find out more about that campaign at dps.news.utah.gov.

