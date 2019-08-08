Drivers lament hairy, harrowing journey near Lehi construction zones

LEHI, Utah (ABC4 News) – Spring, summer, fall, winter, road construction; those are Utah’s five seasons, and drivers say nowhere in Utah is the commute dicier than near the 2100 North/I-15 interchange in Lehi.

“It’s just constantly packed here,” said driver Keith Allen, who lives just a mile from the interchange. Allen said depending on the time of day, UDOT construction plus Lehi City road projects on 1200 West create a major jam.

“Getting onto the freeway here at 2100 north can be a nightmare sometimes, and what should take two minutes ends up taking 20 minutes,” he said.

Driver Curtis Booker has similar complaints.

“Trying to merge onto I-15 NB without hitting someone…and people aren’t always willing to let you over,” said Booker.

Drivers said the construction isn’t really the problem, but the impatience and unpredictability of Utah drivers.

UDOT planner Geoff Dupaix said the area near the 2100 North interchange is unique because of projects happening to the east and west of the freeway, and he reminded drivers to stay cautious while merging, exiting and driving on the freeway in the construction zone.

“The speed is posted at 60 mph and it’s posted that way for a reason,” said Dupaix, who was talking about the freeway speed limit along the tech corridor project. “Because you have shifting lanes…the lanes are narrow.”

Dupaix said UDOT has seen drivers flying through the construction zone at speeds of 70 to 75 miles per hour.

Dupaix also said drivers should pay close attention to changing signage about lane shifts on and off the interstate during the construction phase, which should be completed in the fall of 2020.

“They have memes now on the internet that are just like Lehi is one hour away from Lehi,” said Allen. “And it’s so true because it takes forever.”

