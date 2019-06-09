Newsfore Opt-In Form

Don’t miss out: Many Utah towns have a unique history, flavor and summer celebration

children enjoy Lehi Round Up Celebration ‎Family Fun Day

Lehi Round Up Celebration‎’s Family Fun Day (via Facebook @lehiroundup)

All summer long, towns and cities across the Beehive state will pull out all the stops to celebrate what makes their history–and their residents–special.

Here is just a taste of some of the big fairs, festivals and assorted (fill in the blank) Days happening this summer.

Orem Summerfest: June 10-15, 2019 (summerfest.orem.org)

Saratoga Splash Days: June 10-15, 2019 (saratogaspringscity.com)

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days: June 15-22, 2019 (strawberrydays.org)

Fort Herriman Towne Days: June 17-22, 2019 (herriman.org)

Lehi Roundup: June 23-29, 2019 (lehi-ut.gov)

Taylorsville Dayzz: June 27-29, 2019 (taylorsvilledayzz.com)

American Fork Steel Days: July 12-20, 2019 (steeldaysaf.com)

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days: July 19-24, 2019 (spanishfork.org)

Cottonwood Heights’ Butlerville Days: July 26-27, 2019 (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

Bluffdale Old West Days: July 26-27, August 5-10, 2019 (bluffdaleoldwestdays.com)

Tremonton City Days: July 26-27, 2019 (tremontoncity.org)

Highland Fling: July 27- August 3, 2019 (highlandcity.org)

