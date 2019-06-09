Don’t miss out: Many Utah towns have a unique history, flavor and summer celebration

All summer long, towns and cities across the Beehive state will pull out all the stops to celebrate what makes their history–and their residents–special.

Here is just a taste of some of the big fairs, festivals and assorted (fill in the blank) Days happening this summer.

Orem Summerfest: June 10-15, 2019 (summerfest.orem.org)

Saratoga Splash Days: June 10-15, 2019 (saratogaspringscity.com)

Pleasant Grove Strawberry Days: June 15-22, 2019 (strawberrydays.org)

Fort Herriman Towne Days: June 17-22, 2019 (herriman.org)

Lehi Roundup: June 23-29, 2019 (lehi-ut.gov)

Taylorsville Dayzz: June 27-29, 2019 (taylorsvilledayzz.com)

American Fork Steel Days: July 12-20, 2019 (steeldaysaf.com)

Spanish Fork Fiesta Days: July 19-24, 2019 (spanishfork.org)

Cottonwood Heights’ Butlerville Days: July 26-27, 2019 (cottonwoodheights.utah.gov)

Bluffdale Old West Days: July 26-27, August 5-10, 2019 (bluffdaleoldwestdays.com)

Tremonton City Days: July 26-27, 2019 (tremontoncity.org)

Highland Fling: July 27- August 3, 2019 (highlandcity.org)