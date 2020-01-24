Don’t go cold this winter: There are options for those struggling to pay utility bills

Utah’s winter months are long and cold, and for many residents, the struggle to pay the heat bill is a reality with severe consequences.

However, there are several different resources and options available to those struggling to pay their power bill. As a Utah utility consumer you have the rights provided to you by utility companies to keep you safe and warm.

According to the Department of Public Utilities, Utah utility providers must offer you at least one 12-month deferred payment plan if you have a financial emergency, allow you to follow specific procedures for service disconnection, which include providing you notice postmarked at least 10 days before the service is disconnected.

David Eskelsen, the Company Spokesman for Rocky Mountain Power, said that the company only turns off consumer’s power in cases where consumers aren’t communicating. His advice?

“….keep talking to us. Even if you find yourself unable to pay and the balance has come up, don’t let that stop you. I know it can be really overwhelming, sometimes… unexpected expenses happen, but if people will keep talking to us, there’s no reason for them to have their service disconnected. It’s an essential public service, we recognize that, and there’s no reason for anyone to be disconnected if they keep talking to us.”

According to Eskelsen, consumers who are facing a medical need can register the condition with Rocky Mountain Power by providing a letter from a healthcare provider.

“…if they register that condition with the company, the company will not disconnect them, particularly during the winter months,” Eskelsen said.

He said even if people don’t qualify for state-funded assistance, if they call Rocky Mountain Power, they can often work something out.

Eskelsen said that disconnection is never done without 48-hour notice, which can come as a letter in the mail, a telephone call, or a personal visit.

“We go to extraordinary lengths to avoid disconnecting people,” he said.

Visit Rocky Mountain Power’s website to learn more about bill payment assistance options that the company offers.

Another option is using resources such as the HEAT Program.

According to Jackie Drury, HEAT Program Manager for Utah Community Action, there are three things that qualify people to receive assistance through HEAT:

Being at or below the federal poverty guideline. HEAT only looks at income from the previous month Being responsible to pay a utility charge Have to have at least one other person in the household. This individual could be an child or adult or a U.S. citizen or qualified non-citizen

According to Drury, HEAT is a federal program and there are multiple ways to apply. Those interested in receiving assistance can mail in an application. They can also start an online application, or fax an application to 801-214-3212. Residents can find the application by visiting state websites. Interested applicants can also make an appointment online to set up a meeting at their local HEAT office. Residents in Salt Lake City and Tooele can click here for more information.

Drury said though HEAT has been around for a while, she thinks that many families don’t understand that they can access this assistance even if they haven’t experienced their utilities being shut off. She said those who are eligible for the program financially typically have a harder time, and HEAT aims to take a burden off of those families.

“I think there’s a real miscommunication for a lot of families, she said. “…You don’t have to have a shut-off notice to come in and get help. It’s more, they want to have this buffer in place to give you this lump sum of money to help during those winter months so that they can draw from this year-round and not be in danger of losing their utilities.”

Drury said that the HEAT Program is being under-utilized.

“Absolutely, when they look at this program nationwide, it’s a very underutilized program because people think, ‘Other people need it more than I do. I can get through this, next month I’ll catch up,’ and you don’t have to… This money is built so that it can be an assistance to people as they’re working towards other things,” she said.

She said families do not need to wait until they are desperate to get help through HEAT.

“Please come in,” she said. “It’s there for everybody to access, and so it’s not something that you have to wait until you’re in a completely hard situation and you feel in crisis. Come in before then.”

Those applying for the HEAT Program will need to present a photo ID and a social security card from at least one person in the household. Anyone in the household who is working and 18 or older will need to show their income from the previous month, as well as power and gas utility bills.

Drury encouraged people to not simply stay away for fear of not qualifying for the HEAT Program.

“Between their income and their medical deductions, they may qualify for things they probably didn’t think they would. And so I would just say, it doesn’t hurt to apply…”

