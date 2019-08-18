Don’t be alarmed: HAFB to conduct more night flights this week

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Hill Air Force Base is conducting local night flying operations this week and the base says locals and communities north of it may notice an increase of planes, but to not be alarmed.

The night flying operations will be from Monday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 22.

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

“Night operations are limited to what is required for Airmen to remain proficient,” according to a press release from the base. “The wings are required to train at night to maintain their readiness and all-weather capabilities. Increased flying also provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate aircraft maintenance resiliency and operational agility.”

