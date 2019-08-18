Newsfore Opt-In Form

Don’t be alarmed: HAFB to conduct more night flights this week

Local (Utah/State News)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) — Hill Air Force Base is conducting local night flying operations this week and the base says locals and communities north of it may notice an increase of planes, but to not be alarmed.

The night flying operations will be from Monday, Aug. 19, to Thursday, Aug. 22.

  • Courtesy Hill Air Force Base
  • Courtesy Hill Air Force Base
  • Courtesy Hill Air Force Base
  • Courtesy Hill Air Force Base
  • Courtesy Hill Air Force Base

“Night operations are limited to what is required for Airmen to remain proficient,” according to a press release from the base. “The wings are required to train at night to maintain their readiness and all-weather capabilities. Increased flying also provides a valuable opportunity to evaluate aircraft maintenance resiliency and operational agility.”

What others are clicking on:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Utah fire departments work towards improving firefighter mental health

Ogden Valley Balloon Festival

SLCPD release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

Warning graphic: SLCPD release body cam footage of deadly officer-involved shooting

Utah family "moves that bus" to see newly built home

More Video News

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS