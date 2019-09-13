Doctors at University of Utah hospital seeing increase in vaping illnesses in young people

Local (Utah/State News)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) — The University of Utah Hospital has a health alert Friday.

Doctors who specialize in lungs and breathing say there are 13 confirmed cases of lung disease related to vaping at the hospital, mostly in young people. All of the cases seem to have similar symptoms.

“Inflammation in the lungs as well as immune cells containing oil or lipid material,”  Doctor Cheryl Pirozzi Assistant Professor Pulmonary Medicine.

This discovery was announced last week. For more on those findings click here.

“The majority of our patients are young previously healthy people who are coming in with shortness of breath sings of whole-body inflammation,” she added. 

Doctors are asking folks to stop vaping. 

This after Republican lawmakers are taking swing at the local vaping and e-cigarette industry. 

“I think it’s fair to call it early phases of an epidemic this is something that has really spiked since this summer,”  Dr. Pirozzi said.

According to the Utah Health Department, there have been more than 30 cases of vaping related lung disease and no deaths. 

What others are reading:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Girl with rare skin disease receives opportunity to write book, seeking public's help publishing"

Popeyes introduces bring your own bun

Thumbnail for the video titled "Popeyes introduces bring your own bun"

Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative

Thumbnail for the video titled "Brigham City boy with brain cancer is one of many receiving acts of kindness thanks to anonymous donor's pay it forward initiative"

Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sandy Healing Field displays nearly 3,000 flags for 9/11 anniversary"

Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide

Thumbnail for the video titled "Little Cottonwood Canyon Debris Slide"
More Video News

Don't Miss

Trending Stories