Deputies looking for man who tried to break into Vineyard home

VINEYARD CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with Utah County Sherriff’s Office are looking for a man who they say tried to break into a home with his friends.

The man who has the tattoo “5150” inscribed on his left arm tried to break into a home in Vineyard City on Monday, August 12 at 2:30 a.m., according to deputies.

Homeowners were reportedly able to successfully scare the man and his friends off.

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

Courtesy: Spencer Cannon

Anyone with information about the incident or the man is encouraged to call detective Turner at 801-851-4010.

This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.

What others are reading: