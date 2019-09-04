VINEYARD CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Deputies with Utah County Sherriff’s Office are looking for a man who they say tried to break into a home with his friends.
The man who has the tattoo “5150” inscribed on his left arm tried to break into a home in Vineyard City on Monday, August 12 at 2:30 a.m., according to deputies.
Homeowners were reportedly able to successfully scare the man and his friends off.
Anyone with information about the incident or the man is encouraged to call detective Turner at 801-851-4010.
This is a developing story. Updates will be posted as they become available.
What others are reading:
- Two drivers injured in head-on crash near Parowan
- Crews fighting wildfire on hills in Layton, all evacuations lifted
- Video shows man in ‘Guns N Roses’ shirt take backpack from Sundance Resort bar
- Deputies looking for man who tried to break into Vineyard home
- How the grocery bags you only use once can be reused to help the homeless community