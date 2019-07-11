Deer and elk hunting permits available again for fall hunting season

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – If you missed the application period for general season elk and buck deer permits, DWR says you have one last chance to do so before hunting fall hunting season begins.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources says all general and multi-season bull elk permits will be available beginning on Tuesday, July 16 at 8 a.m.

These permits allow hunters to harvest a bull elk using a muzzleloader or any legal weapon.

DWR Officials say the permits are only available online from a division office or from any license agent on a first come first served basis.

There are 15,000 spike bull elk permits available but the general season archery bull elk permits are unlimited, according to DWR.

General season buck deer permits that remain after the big game drawing will be available on Thursday, July 18 at 8 a.m. There are 1,330 permits remaining, and DWR says they are available on a first come, first served bases as well.

Youth general-season archery deer permits which DWR says are set aside specifically for youth hunts each year will become available on July 18, at 8 a.m. A person must be 17 years old or younger on July 31 to purchase these permits, according to DWR.

A permit can be purchased online, at a DWR office or from any available license agent.

DWR officials advise the public to check hours for the nearest available agent before traveling there.

DWR says it is adding a new virtual waiting room for those buying online to better manage the pressure of the high volume of people wanting permits.

They stress that if a customer refreshes or navigates away from the screen, they may lose their spot in line and have to start over.

For details about permits, including which hunting units they are for and how many are available for each unit visit the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources website.

