“Deeply troubling”: Utans react to impeachment inquiry

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utahns are reacting to the political drama unfolding in Washington D.C. after House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“What we have before us at the moment,” Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D – New York) said Wednesday. “Is an almost unspeakable abuse of power that the president has committed with respect to bullying the Ukrainian government to launch an investigation into the Biden family to secure political dirt.”

From the halls of Congress to the streets of Salt Lake City, it seems everyone has an opinion on the impeachment inquiry.

“Personally I think it’s good,” Terris Shimata told ABC4 News. “I’m not a Trump fan.”

“It’s a waste of time and money,” Trump supporter Kendall Bassett said. “Because it’s just a political ploy. They’re just trying to get rid of him because they don’t like him. If they can’t get rid of him by the election, impeach him if they can.”

“I voted for the fool, Sam Packer said. “But if he’s guilty, let him have it.”

Like it or not, Utah’s Representatives will be involved in the decision whether to bring impeachment charges against President Trump.

Jason Perry is the Director of the Hinckley Institute of Politics at the University of Utah.

“We have our own Congressman Ben McAdams who is a Democrat representing the state,” Perry said. “He’s going to be part of the House process itself. He’s going to be in an interesting position going forward.”

On Tuesday, McAdams released a statement reading in part “If the president used his position to pressure a foreign power to dig up dirt on a rival for his own personal gain, it would be deeply troubling. I believe it would be a betrayal of the loyalty owed to our country and the Constitution.”

If the impeachment process eventually goes to a trial in the Senate, Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney would help decide Trump’s fate.

On Sunday, Romney tweeted “If the President asked or pressured Ukraine’s president to investigate his political rival, either directly or through his personal attorney, it would be troubling in the extreme.”

“Mitt Romney is going to play a major role,” Perry said. “He was very strong that if the allegations are true it is a significant deal. He is not going to shy away from that if the evidence presents itself the way Democrats are saying that it will.”

On Wednesday Senator Romney told reporters that he read the transcript of President Trump’s phone call with the Ukrainian President and called the contents “deeply troubling”.

