DEA warns of nationwide scam now targeting Utahns

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utahns beware! Criminals are posing as agents with the Drug Enforcement Administration, calling victims, hoping to get a payday by gift card or wire transfer.

Tyler Murray the Chief of Financial Crimes Section at U.S. Attorney’s Office in Utah said, “People will call unsuspecting victims and demand exorbitant fees, threaten legal action unless people pay exorbitant fees or fines immediately over the phone.”

The DEA has been dealing with the issue since last March and it’s just now reaching Utah.

That’s around the same time ABC4 New’s Rosie Nguyen told us about the Utah County Sheriff’s Office Phone Scam.

“No law enforcement agency is ever going to call you, demand money over the phone, demand personal information over the phone. They will contact you in person or in an official letter,” said Murray.

The scam is not new to law enforcement.

“The law enforcement agency changes, it could be the IRS threatening if you don’t pay your taxes immediately. This we have the DEA. It could be any number of law enforcement agencies on this theme, but the common theme is a threat of legal action if a fine isn’t paid immediately,” Murray added.

That’s why the chief of financial crimes says there’s only one thing to do.

“When you receive one of these calls know it is fake. It can be scary and intimidating perhaps, especially to older people who might not be familiar with it, to get one of these calls, you can ignore it,” he said. “Ignore it, don’t listen to it, hang up the phone.”

Officials say if you’re still concerned about the scammers’ phone call, follow up with the agency they claim to represent and verify their claims.

In a statement, the DEA encourages the public to do the following if they receive one of these phone calls.

Anyone receiving a telephone call from a person purporting to be a DEA special agent or other law enforcement official seeking money should refuse the demand and report the threat using the online form or by calling 877-792-2873. Reporting scam calls will greatly assist DEA in investigating and stopping this criminal activity. Any urgent concerns or questions, including inquiring about legitimate investigations, should be directed to the local DEA field division. To report scam activity online, visit the DEA Diversion on line reporting page.

