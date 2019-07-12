Crews work to repair damage from water main break that flooded streets in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Crews responded to a water main break that caused a sinkhole in Park City Thursday.

The incident happened on Trapper’s Way and 5th Street at 9 p.m., according to officials.

Courtesy: Park City Fire

Park City Fire, Police, City water, Building, and Streets departments were on the scene of the water main break immediately.

Officials said the break was fixed by midnight and crews will continue to clean up of the area Friday morning.

Asphalt settled at the intersection of 5th Street and Park Avenue overnight as a result of the water main break, according to officials.

Courtesy: Park City Fire

Officials say they expect the road to be repaired within a week.

The cause of the water main break is unknown at this time.

The public is advised to contact the City’s Water Department at 435-615-5305 to report property damage as a result of the water main break.

