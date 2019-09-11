Crews clean up second mudslide in a month up Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News)- Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation worked to clear mud and debris from Little Cottonwood Canyon road Wednesday morning.

The slide was reported around 6 a.m. near Lisa Falls. This is the second slide in a month in the canyon.

As of 8 a.m. all lanes were opened on the road.

