Crews clean up second mudslide in a month up Little Cottonwood Canyon

LITTLE COTTONWOOD CANYON (ABC4 News)- Crews with the Utah Department of Transportation worked to clear mud and debris from Little Cottonwood Canyon road Wednesday morning.
The slide was reported around 6 a.m. near Lisa Falls. This is the second slide in a month in the canyon.
As of 8 a.m. all lanes were opened on the road.
Debris slide on LCC near Lisa Falls. Second slide in about a month. @UDOTRegionTwo cleared debris away. All lanes now open. @abc4utah pic.twitter.com/20MS6EbwNs— Jerad ABC 4 News (@4Jerad) September 11, 2019
