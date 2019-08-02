Court records: Man charged with raping young teen told her he was teaching her how to do sexual acts with boys

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A 32-year-old man charged with raping a 13-year-old girl told her he was teaching her how to do to sexual acts with boys, according to court documents.

Mario Angelo Chacon, of West Valley City, is currently incarcerated at the Salt Lake County Jail on a $750,000 bail after police said he raped, sexually abused a 13-year-old girl multiple times, according to documents.

Documents state the now 15-year-old girl came forward in March over incidents that occurred between November 1, 2017 and December 31, 2017 and told police that Chacon told her if she was going to like boys she would need to know how to do certain sexual acts with them.

The girl described several instances where he forced her to do things she told police she fought with him over doing. She said he was intimidating and scared her.

The girl said he raped her, and forced her to do sexual acts with him.

She told police that during one of the sexual assaults she was crying and she was so mad at him, she bit him. When she did that, he yanked her by the hair and told her if she did it again he would hit her, documents state.

The girl said he started being mean to her and tell her she “owed him” when she would refuse to do anything sexual with him.

After a preliminary hearing on Tuesday, the judge found the state has presented enough evidence to bind Chacon over for trial on six first-degree felonies, two counts rape of a child, two counts sodomy on a child and two counts aggravated sexual abuse of a child. He faces 15-years to life for each count.

His next court hearing is scheduled for September 6.

A background check shows Chacon has been convicted of assault (x3), failure to stop at the command of an officer, intoxication and domestic violence-related assault and damage of a communication device.

Sexual Assault:

If you or someone you know needs help, call the Rape & Sexual Assault Crisis Line 1-888-421-1100.

