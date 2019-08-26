Court docs: Woman strangled unconscious by man she met on State Street

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) A 49-year-old man was arrested after police say he picked up a woman on State Street strangled and assaulted her and then dumped her in an alley.

According to arresting documents, Michael Scott Peck, 49, met a woman on 1300 South State Street on August 15. The woman reported she drove with him to another location and was asked to perform a sex act.

While performing the act, the woman said Peck began strangling her and she lost consciousness. She only remembers waking up laying in the alley with both police and medical personnel surrounding her, document states.

Witnesses told police they heard a female screaming then noticed a vehicle leaving the area at a high rate of speed.

Police said the victim sustained a broken arm, lacerations to both sides of her head and extensive bruising throughout her body, documents state.

Officers were able to identify the suspect with the use of video surveillance in the area and matched the vehicle’s driver through his license plates.

Documents further stated on Thursday, Peck was located and taken in for questioning. Peck admitted he met the victim but denied any wrongdoing, documents state.

Peck was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail and faces first-degree felony forcible sodomy and second-degree felony counts of aggravated assault (x2).

A background check on Peck shows multiple misdemeanor arrests for possession of drug paraphernalia, drug possession, theft, driving on a suspended license, burglary, child abuse and domestic violence assault.

