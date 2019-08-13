Newsfore Opt-In Form

Could toy prices rise this holiday season over trade war?

Local (Utah/State News)

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) – The owners of Red Balloon Toy store focus on toys that help kids learn.

“That’s what our whole mission is,” said David Castillo, with Red Balloon.

But lately, being in the toy business has prompted serious concern — as tariffs proposed by President Trump could affect consumer goods like cell phones and toys.

On September 1, the U.S. will start putting an additional tariff of 10% on the remaining $300 billion of goods and products coming from China into our country. This does not include the $250 billion already tariffed at 25%.

“It’s the kids that are really going to be affected by it,” said Castillo.

President Trump has announced a Sept. 1 deadline that could make Chinese consumer imports more expensive for American consumers.

The tariff — a 10 percent on consumer goods imported from China — could force retailers to raise their prices, too.

“A lot of our manufacturers are still deciding if they’re going to absorb the costs, or if they’re going to pass the tariffs onto us, the retailer,” said Castillo.

“To have something out of our control come and say okay, we’re going to make it harder for you to earn a profit. Is really scary.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Local impact of trade war

Park City Episcopal church parishioners targeted by scammers four times in the last year (6 p.m.)

The Justice Files: Victim asks ‘Where’s my justice?’

Latter-day Saint missionaries extinguish church building fire

2 new schools open in Washington County

More News
Inside Utah Politics Logo

Glen Mills

Chief Political Correspondent

For this Beetdigger and Ute it’s an honor to be doing what he loves in his home state! Glen is an award-winning journalist, who joined the ABC4 Utah team in June 2013. You can catch him anchoring ABC4 Utah News at 4 Monday through Friday. He also serves as our Senior Political Correspondent, keeping you up to date on issues that impact your life at the city, state and national level. His political reports run throughout the week, and he hosts Inside Utah Politics, Sunday mornings at 8. The Utah Headliners Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists has recognized Glen as the best government and military television reporter in the state. Before returning home to Utah, he spent 11 1/2 years developing his journalism skills in other states. He held various on-air and management positions at KPVI in Pocatello, Idaho, WGBA in Green Bay, Wisconsin and KKCO in Grand Junction, Colorado during that time.. Read More...

Don't Miss

Hide Custom HTML H2 CSS