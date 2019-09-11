‘Compassionate’ medical release ordered for inmate at Davis County Jail

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – An inmate at the Davis County Jail was issued a ‘compassionate’ release based on a medical evaluation done at a local hospital.

According to Liz Sollis, a spokesperson for Davis County Sheriff’s Office, the release was requested for a 37-year-old male inmate in the care and custody of their department.

Sollis said the inmate experienced a critical medical emergency in the correctional facility on September 9. Medical care was immediately provided and the inmate was transported by ambulance and paramedics to a local hospital for specialized treatment.

“Due to the extreme medical circumstances, and per the advice of medical professionals, we elected to utilize the compassionate release option, which allows for immediate early release and termination of our care and custody of the inmate,” stated in a press release issued by Sollis.

According to the National Institute of Corrections, a compassionate release can be ordered when a motion for a modification of a sentence is made to the sentencing court only in particularly extraordinary or compelling circumstances that could not reasonably have been foreseen by the court at the time of sentencing and the public will be protected from undue risk.

Those conditions for a medial circumstance can be for an inmate diagnosed with a terminal or debilitating medical condition.

The inmate’s name or the nature of his incarceration was not released.

