Community members invited to attend F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team’s airshow practices

HILL AIR FORCE BASE, Utah (ABC4 News) – On Monday, January 6, the public is invited to view the 388th Fighter Wing’s new F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team’s local flying practice, according to a press release.

The practice is in preparation for the 2020 airshow season, and community members can watch the team’s aerial maneuvers. Demonstration practice will be held two times every day from January 6 through January 10 over Hill Air Force base’s air field. Routines last roughly 15 to 30 minutes.

The team will also perfect new launch and recovery procedures for the show’s routine. Following January 10, the base will host weekly, rather than daily, demonstration practices.

The official 2020 schedule and F-35A Demo Team information is available on their website.

To see more information on the new F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team, please contact Capt. Kippun Sumner at 801-867-1636 or via e-mail at kippun.sumner.1@us.af.mil

