PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI (ABC4 News) – The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints dedicated their temple in Port-Au-Prince, Haiti on Sunday.

It’s the church’s first temple in the country.

The temple was announced on April 5, 2015, broke ground on October 28, 2017, and held a public open house from August 8th through the 17th of 2019.

Church officials say this is the second temple in the Caribbean, following the Santo Domingo Dominican Republic Temple.

