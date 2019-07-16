Cattle drive at State Capitol kicks off Pioneer Day celebrations

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – With Pioneer Day just over a week away, Governor Gary Herbert declared the Days of ’47 rodeo week on Tuesday.

The festivities took place on the south lawn of the capitol. Cowboys and Cowgirls took part in the modern-day cattle drive for the Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy games and rodeo, it’s symbolic of Utah’s Pioneer and rodeo heritage.

Senior Vice President for Days of ’47, Tom Whitaker said “The organizers want to make the state aware of what a great rodeo we have here in Salt Lake City. It’s a big deal and we want more people to know about it. The top cowboys in the country come to our rodeo to earn a gold, silver, or bronze medal, it’s the only rodeo that gives medals along with a very high purse. “

The Komatsu Equipment Days of ’47 Cowboy games and rodeo presented by Zions Bank is one of Utah’s longest-standing traditions – celebrating Utah’s heritage since 1847.

The rodeo and other Days of ’47 events commemorate the day – July 24, 1847 – when the determined company of Mormon pioneers realized their dreams upon entering the Great Salt Lake Valley.

