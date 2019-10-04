Carbon County Attorney rules use of force ‘justified’ following deadly officer-involved shooting

CARBON COUNTY (ABC4 News) – Authorities released body camera footage in connection with a deadly officer-involved shooting in Carbon County.

With approval from the Carbon County Attorney, the Carbon County Sheriff’s Office released the video of the shooting that resulted in the death of Bobby Ray Duckworth.

The video released Friday shows how quickly the situation escalated.

A Wellington police officer shot and killed 26-year-old Duckworth on September 10 after responding to a suicidal subject near 900 E Railroad Avenue by Knight Ideal Community Fishing Pond.

When the officer responded to the call, he said Duckworth had a knife in each hand.

In the video, the officer appears to be familiar with Duckworth and tried to talk him down for several minutes before Duckworth began to move toward him.

In a letter to Wellington County chief of police, the Carbon County attorney said he found “no criminal conduct” and “declined prosecution in this matter.”

