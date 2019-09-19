Call of woman covered in blood caused great concern for police, until they find out why

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City who responded to a call of a woman covered in blood running into a local business arrived to find it wasn’t exactly what it appeared to be.

In a post on the West Valley City Facebook, police said they rushed to the scene because the call caused a “pretty big concern”.

“Turns out, the woman had been working on a movie set and was running because she was late getting to the gym and wanted to wash off her makeup before her kickboxing class started,” stated the post.

YOU CAN’T MAKE THIS UP: We got sent to a call where someone spotted a woman, who was covered in blood, running from her… Posted by West Valley City Police Department on Thursday, September 19, 2019

They got this quote right.. “You just can’t make this stuff up.”

What others are reading: