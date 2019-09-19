WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in West Valley City who responded to a call of a woman covered in blood running into a local business arrived to find it wasn’t exactly what it appeared to be.
In a post on the West Valley City Facebook, police said they rushed to the scene because the call caused a “pretty big concern”.
“Turns out, the woman had been working on a movie set and was running because she was late getting to the gym and wanted to wash off her makeup before her kickboxing class started,” stated the post.
They got this quote right.. “You just can’t make this stuff up.”
What others are reading:
- Delta flight drops nearly 30,000 feet in minutes due to air pressure problem
- Call of woman covered in blood caused great concern for police, until they find out why
- Opioid epidemic linked to rise in heart infections
- When your kids talk back, what do you do?
- Country singer Josh Turner’s road crew involved in fatal bus crash