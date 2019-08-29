BYU Police Department to remain ‘full functioning’ law enforcement entity during appeals process

PROVO, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Brigham Young University Police Department is appealing a decision to strip the department of its designation as a state-certified police force.

In February 2019, Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess Anderson sent BYU President Kevin Worthen a notice of intent to decertify the department because it allegedly “failed to conduct an internal investigation into specific allegations of misconduct by a BYUPD officer.”

The letter alleged the department did not comply with a subpoena issued by the Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) on June 28, 2018, regarding allegations of misconduct of a BYUPD officer.

The Department of Public Safety said on Thursday, August 29, that the original decertification date of September 1, 2019, has been put on hold during the ongoing appeals process.

“The Commissioner of Public Safety will honor BYUPD as a full functioning law enforcement entity until the conclusion of the hearing process,” said DPS in the statement.

A hearing date has not been set.

