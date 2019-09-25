Board OKs parole for man who killed Utah trooper in 1978

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A 58-year-old man who killed a Utah Highway Patrol trooper in 1978 has been approved for parole early next year.

Brian Stack appears before the Board of Pardons.

The state Board of Pardons and Parole website held a hearing Friday on Brian Keith Stack’s latest parole request and the agency’s website says parole was been granted effective Feb. 17.

Then 18 years old, Stack was driving a stolen pickup when he was stopped by Trooper Ray Lynn Pierson on Highway 20 near Panguitch.

Stack opened fire with a stolen gun and fatally wounded Pierson, and Stack was later arrested near Beaver.

He pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in 1979 in exchange for prosecutors not seeking the death penalty.

