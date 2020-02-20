Bill requiring a restricted person to surrender firearms passes out of committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that provides a process for surrendering a firearm after an individual becomes a restricted person passed out of the House Committee on Wednesday.
House Bill 267 received a 10-1 favorable vote on Utah’s Capitol Hill.
If the bill passes and an individual becomes a restricted person upon conviction or plea in a criminal proceeding, the court presiding over the criminal proceeding shall order the individual to:
- Surrender each firearm that the individual owns or possesses within:
- 10 days after the day on which:
- the court issues the order described in this subsection; or the restricted person is released from law enforcement custody, if the restricted person is held in law enforcement custody upon conviction or plea; or a time period designated by the court that is less than the 10-day time period, if the court finds the 10-day time period is insufficient to reasonably ensure the safety of the public.
- Transfer ownership or possession of each firearm the restricted person owns or possesses
- Sell or transfer each firearm owned by the restricted person to one or more of the following:
- a licensed firearm dealer; a law enforcement agency; or an individual not cohabitating with the restricted person.
- Transfer each firearm not owned, but in the possession of the restricted person to one or more of the following:
- the owner of the firearm, if the owner of the firearm: does not cohabitate with the restricted person; or cohabitates with the restricted person and maintains the firearm at a secure location.
The bill’s sponsor, Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D -Sandy), says the bill is a step in the right direction to help curb the amount of domestic violence-related homicides in Utah.
“I’m not jaded into thinking this bill will solve all of our firearm related deaths, but I think it’s absolutely a step in the right direction,” said the representative.
Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7:1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org
If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.
