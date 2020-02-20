Bill requiring a restricted person to surrender firearms passes out of committee

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A bill that provides a process for surrendering a firearm after an individual becomes a restricted person passed out of the House Committee on Wednesday.

House Bill 267 received a 10-1 favorable vote on Utah’s Capitol Hill.

If the bill passes and an individual becomes a restricted person upon conviction or plea in a criminal proceeding, the court presiding over the criminal proceeding shall order the individual to:

Surrender each firearm that the individual owns or possesses within: 10 days after the day on which: the court issues the order described in this subsection; or the restricted person is released from law enforcement custody, if the restricted person is held in law enforcement custody upon conviction or plea; or a time period designated by the court that is less than the 10-day time period, if the court finds the 10-day time period is insufficient to reasonably ensure the safety of the public.



Transfer ownership or possession of each firearm the restricted person owns or possesses

Sell or transfer each firearm owned by the restricted person to one or more of the following: a licensed firearm dealer; a law enforcement agency; or an individual not cohabitating with the restricted person.



Transfer each firearm not owned, but in the possession of the restricted person to one or more of the following: the owner of the firearm, if the owner of the firearm: does not cohabitate with the restricted person; or cohabitates with the restricted person and maintains the firearm at a secure location.



The bill’s sponsor, Representative Andrew Stoddard, (D -Sandy), says the bill is a step in the right direction to help curb the amount of domestic violence-related homicides in Utah.

“I’m not jaded into thinking this bill will solve all of our firearm related deaths, but I think it’s absolutely a step in the right direction,” said the representative.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic or intimate partner violence is available 24/7:1-800-897-LINK (5465) or udvc.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 911 immediately.

