Avalanche danger on the rise as strong storm approaches Utah

Local (Utah/State News)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Our next storm will trigger avalanche danger to rapidly rise in Utah’s mountains.

Heavy snow will ratchet up the level of danger overnight, and we’ve seen northern Utah conditions in the moderate range since Monday.

“I’m glad snow is coming, but I don’t like driving in it,” said a driver in Big Cottonwood Canyon.

Even people who do love riding fresh powder say this storm looks like one that makes you think twice.

“If it’s slippery and all falling down, I try to traverse further. I like the tree routes and I am an experienced skier, but I’ve been caught in that slippery snowfall and it’s very scary,” said Jabe Adams.

This complex, long-lasting storm system will bring periods of heavy snow and harsh winds to Utah. These type of conditions will be dangerous when it comes to a possible slide.

“That combination is going to overload preexisting layers of snow on the north side of the compass, those shady slopes in higher elevations,” said Craig Gordon of the Utah Avalanche Center.

Even if you are just driving on mountain roads, you have to stay alert with steep slopes. The Utah Avalanche Center is warning everyone that with low snowpack right now if someone gets caught in an avalanche, it would lead to very serious injury or death.

“If you trigger an avalanche right now, traumatic injury could instantly ruin your season, so avoidance is going to be the big ticket,” said Gordon.

