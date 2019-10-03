Annual crime reports released for Utah universities

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Colleges across Utah are releasing their crime statistic reports. The reports provide a snapshot of crimes reported on school properties.

The mandated reports are part of the Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Crime Statistics Act which requires colleges and universities participating in federal financial aid programs to maintain and disclose campus crime statistics and security information.

Utah State University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

University of Utah Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Brigham Young University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Weber State University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Utah Valley University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Dixie State University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Salt Lake Community College Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Southern Utah University Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

Snow College Crime Statistics

Click here to read the report in its entirety.

