After two trooper-involved crashes, UHP stresses highway safety

An important reminder to always give Highway Patrol troopers as well as emergency vehicles space when you see them on the roads.

“The reality of it is small mistakes when it comes to being alert and inattentive driving can have really significant consequences,” said Col. Michael Rapich of the Utah Highway Patrol.

It comes in the wake of Wednesday’s two separate crashes involving Highway Patrol vehicles.

“Watch your speed,” said Rapich. “There’s a lot of cars out there. There’s going to be construction. There’s going to be congested traffic. There’s going to be little disturbances in getting from where you are now to where you want to go.”

In Salt Lake County, a trooper’s vehicle was rear-ended on I-215 near Redwood Road.

The person behind the wheel was a wanted fugitive, 27-year-old Cory Martin of Sandy.

Martin was just released from jail for evading police in an unrelated incident in Lehi last month.

In Weber County, the suspect remains at large after side-swiping a trooper’s vehicle on I-15 at 31st Street.

“Be alert,” said Rapich. “The biggest distracters to being alert and attentive driving are drowsy and distractions.”

It’s also an important reminder if you’re hauling items to secure your load.

It was back in June when an unsecured mattress caused a four-vehicle accident on I-15.

“We do have a lot of people who lose parts of their load,” said Sgt. Nathan Cross of Utah Highway Patrol. “It’s windy on the freeway than people think it is.”

Highway Patrol is also encouraging drivers and their passengers to wear their seatbelts.

Officials say 50% of the people who lose their lives in accidents aren’t wearing one.

