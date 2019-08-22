Breaking News
Officials say Goose Point Fire burning on West Mountain is 700 acres.

A Utah moment with Vice President Mike Pence

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – The man holding the second-highest chair in the land, Vice President Mike Pence, is in Salt Lake City.

Vice President Pence waves to Utah crowd..

The vice president plans on visiting with the Chruch of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and Merit Medical Thursday morning.

Wednesday night, Vice President Pence was eager to get off the plane and meet his good friend Governor Gary Herbert.

Vice President Pence meets with Gov. Gary Herbert.

“I’m here in Utah because this is a state that knows how to create jobs, knows how to create opportunities, and I wanted to be here to make sure the people of Utah and their elective representatives know just how important the United States- Mexico-Canada Agreement is for Utah and for America,” said Pence.

But there was another important moment the vice president shared before speaking with the media; he expressed his gratitude toward the Taylor family.

“It is just such a touching experience to hear one of the leaders of the free world telling us, thank you for our service. It’s very humbling,” said Jennie Taylor. “

Vice President Mike Pence greeted by Jennie Taylor.

It’s been nearly a year since North Ogden Mayor Brent Taylor died while serving in Afganistan.

Wednesday, his son honored him by giving the vice president something close to the heart.

“I can’t even wrap my brain around it. He was so kind to my son and when he took the time to talk with him for a minute, to put my husbands pin on, right now when he has a lot of things to do, that just an unbelievable experience,” said Taylor. “And then to have him be so personal, you know in the end we embraced. It’s just something that we felt connected. He commented on my husband’s service has been a political figure who chose to also serve in the uniform of the army and that he went on this last deployment and he had been aware of us and aware of our family.”

The experience didn’t stop there, the vice president allowed three Air Force Generals to give the family a tour inside Air Force Two. What the family remembers the most was a PB&J on the vice president’s desk.

