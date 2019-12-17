“A risk we cannot accept”: Salt Lake County closing gun show loophole

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County is closing a loophole that allows the sale of firearms without background checks at gun shows but not everybody is happy with the change.

On Monday, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson announced a change for the twice-yearly Rocky Mountain Gun Show and other firearms conventions.

“Starting next month, background checks will be required of every person buying a firearm at events held at Salt Lake County owned facilities,” Mayor Wilson said at a news conference.

While licensed gun dealers are required to conduct background checks, private sellers at the shows are not, which doesn’t sit well with the Mayor.

“The sale of a firearm to someone with a violent criminal record or history of domestic abuse is a risk we cannot accept in Salt Lake County,” she said.

Outside Monday’s news conference, the Chairman of the Utah Shooting Sports Council Clark Aposhian told reporters that Mayor Wilson’s new policy misses the mark.

“I think it’s a solution to a problem we don’t have,” Aposhian said. “Our gun deaths are from suicide. They’re from domestic violence homicide and then suicide and a small number from gang violence but none, and the Mayor could not find any example, even one example of a firearm being purchased, private transaction at a gun show that has resulted in a crime.”

Aposhian says that gun laws are up to the federal and state governments, not individual counties and he feels the legislature will force Salt Lake County to stop this new policy which goes into effect January 1st.

