A lot of construction planned for Utah freeways this weekend, make sure you are prepared

UTAH (ABC4 News) – Multiple freeway closures over the weekend could cause for havoc for motorists, here is a list of those closures to make sure you are prepared before you set out on your travels:

I-215 nightly lane closures: In Salt Lake City and West Valley City, southbound I-215 is reduced to one lane, seven nights a week, between California Avenue and 3500 South. Lane closures begin as early as 7 p.m., with all lanes reopening by 5 a.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. on weekends. These lane closures will continue through September Workers are repairing steel beams on the bridges over I-215 at 2700 South and 3100 South.

I-15 overnight freeway closures: In Layton, I-15 will close in both directions between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive for three nights: Friday, Aug. 9, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, Aug. 10, at 8 a.m. / Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9 a.m. / Sunday, Aug. 11, at 9 p.m. to Monday, Aug. 12, at 5 a.m. During these times, traffic will be detoured onto Main Street (S.R. 126). Drivers should plan for delays, allow extra travel time, and consider alternate routes such as U.S. 89. Crews will demolish the Church Street bridge over I-15 as part of a project to build new Express Lanes from Layton to Riverdale.

S.R. 201 overnight lane closures: Also in West Valley City, eastbound S.R. 201 will be reduced to one lane near 5600 West for three nights: Sunday, Aug. 11; Monday, Aug. 12; and Tuesday, Aug. 13. Lane closures will begin at 7 p.m. each night, and all lanes will reopen by 5 a.m. the following day. These lane closures will allow crews to shift traffic on S.R. 201 prior to drainage, utility, and widening work as part of the project to extend Mountain View Corridor from 4100 South to S.R. 201.

S.R. 210 daytime lane restrictions: – In Little Cottonwood Canyon, rolling slowdowns will be in place on S.R. 210 tomorrow from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Crews will be restriping the highway, and while no lanes will be closed, the slow-moving equipment could cause delays of up to 15 minutes. This work is being completed prior to next week’s Tour of Utah cycling race.

