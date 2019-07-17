A Cop and a Coach – Behind the Badge in Nephi City

NEPHI, Utah (ABC4 News) He’s a cop, a coach and a School Resource Officer. And he absolutely loves all of his jobs. Here’s this week’s Behind the Badge.

“We’ll get you out of here OK. Sorry about that, that’s a little scary.” That’s Officer Kyle Bell talking to a motorist on the side of the road as he helps deal with a minor accident out on I-15. He calls for a tow truck to come and says it’s just another day out on patrol in Nephi. In fact, he says this type of thing is one of the reasons he enjoys serving and protecting. “Going on accidents and things like that and being able to help people who are in dire need.”

Another reason he loves his job, he gets to serve as the School Resource Officer at Juab County High. “Don’t tell anyone, but this is the best job in law enforcement.” On this particular day, high school students on the dance team and younger kids have gathered for a performance. Officer Bell – uses the event to meet and greet and just be there.

Just up the stairs from the gym is the school’s wrestling room – where this cop transforms into a coach. “You can pop the head down first and get it underneath you.” Officer Bell is also Coach Bell and has helped Juab County High win the State 3A Championship three years in a row. “Were a powerhouse. It’s definitely fun to be a part of that.”

The assistant coach says he also enjoys being there for these young men. “Watching them grow from freshman to a senior, and being part of their lives. And they struggle different struggles and they come to you. It’s fun to help them.” But of course – seeing them succeed is the real fun. “You wrestle. You work hard all year long and you push them and push them and push them. And at the end, they get their reward. Its fun to be part of that.”

Officer Bell says law enforcement is in his bloodline. “My great grandfather was a sheriff in Iron County back in the early 1900s.” And he has the photos to prove it. “My two uncles were officers with Las Vegas Metro for 30 years.” And his cousin Marty Gleave is Sheriff Gleave in Piute County. Bell says his cousin had a big influence on his career. “When I was in High School I did ride along with Marty a lot. He showed me law enforcement and it just intrigued me and that’s what I wanted to do.” Bell first became an officer in Hurricane.

After a year there he moved on Washington City where he served for about eight years. Then about five years ago – he says he found his home in Nephi. “People here are just awesome.”

Officer Bell also says the people of Nephi have been incredibly supportive of his family – especially after learning one of their daughters has a terminal disease. He shares more about this in our WEB EXTRA VIDEO.

