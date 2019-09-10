44-year veteran of Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office dies

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office paid tribute to a 44 year veteran of their department who passed away over the weekend.

According to a post on the Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office Facebook, Rocky F. Finocchio, who just retired in January, died on Saturday after a long battle with cancer.

“To Rocky’s family and close friends we mourn with you and are grateful for the time we all shared with Rocky. Rest in peace our brother, you prepared and taught us well,” said their post.

According to their post, Finocchio served in the US Army and was a Lieutenant with the Salt Lake County Sherriff’s Office for over 44 years.

It is with great sadness I inform you of the passing of Lt. Rocky Finocchio. Sheriff Rosie Rivera

“He was a man of deep conviction and dedication, donating his vacation, sick time and monies to those of his fellow employees who were in need,” stated in his obituary. “In his younger years, he raised Paint horses and loved the outdoors. He loved his Harley Davidson motorcycles and for a time rode with the Blue Knights International Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club.”

Many have been asking for information on the services for Lt. Rocky Finocchio. You can see the information in this… Posted by Salt Lake County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 10, 2019

Funeral services will be held September 12, 2019 at 11:00 at Valley View Funeral Home, 4335 West 4100 South, West Valley City. A gathering will be held one hour prior to services. Interment will be at Valley View Memorial Park directly after the services.

