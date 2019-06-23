23-year-old University of Utah student missing after Lyft ride

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – It’s been nearly a week since the disappearance of 23-year-old University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

“Everyone thinks that there’s danger in this story,” said Ashley Fine, a friend.

On Saturday, friends organized a postering event at Liberty Park in Salt Lake City as a continued effort to try and find her.

Mackenzie hasn’t been seen or heard from since Monday, June 17th.

That’s when she returned from attending her grandmother’s funeral. Friends say it was in Southern California.

That was around one in the morning at Salt Lake City International Airport. Shortly afterward, she took a Lyft ride and reportedly texted her parents she was okay.

Police say she made it to her Lyft destination. That’s where her trail goes cold.

“Things aren’t adding up,” said Fine. “She had another trip planned. She didn’t make that trip so far.”

Ashley says the trip was to go back home this weekend to see family in California.

“She’s making those plans with friends and family to have plans for the future. I don’t think she would hurt herself or anything like that.”



Ashley has this message for Mackenzie.

“If you’re in a bad situation, please reach out. Reach out to police. We’re really concerned for you.”

ABC4 reached out to Salt Lake City Police Saturday evening, they told us there’s no new information in their investigation. They’re asking anyone with information on Makenzie’s whereabouts to please give them a call. That number is 801-799-3000.

Here is an interactive map that shows the timeline of Mckenzie’s disappearance

