2018 saw an increase in violent crime, according to DPS report

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Every 6.52 minutes, one crime is reported in the state of Utah. A crime report released by the Utah Department of Public Safety on Tuesday gives a snapshot of criminal activity that happened in 2018.

The report indicates violent crimes are on the rise, while things like property crime and burglary are actually decreasing.

Here’s a summary of the findings: In 2018, a total of 80,622 index crimes were committed, which indicates an 11.97% decrease in the overall number of index crimes from 2017.

The overall number of violent crimes increased 0.36%. Violent Crime changes were as follows: homicides decreased by 8%, rapes increased by 4.49%, robberies decreased by 16.96%, and aggravated assaults increased by 5.33%.

Total property crime decreased by 12.99%. Burglary saw a decrease of 16.42%, motor vehicle theft decreased by 17.15%, arson decreased by 15.38%, and larceny saw a decrease by 11.83%.

Firearms were used in 40.63% of the homicides reported, 15.69% of the homicides reported involved family relationships, while 84.31% did not.

The value of property reported stolen in 2018 amounted to $123,519,149. Of that amount $38,213,336 was recovered, indicating a 30.94% recovery rate.

Residential burglaries accounted for approximately 64.77% of all burglaries. Of all residential burglaries, approximately 60.29% were known to be committed during daytime hours (6:00 am to 6:00 pm), 34.50% were known to be committed during nighttime hours (6:00 pm to 6:00 am), and the time of day could not be established for approximately 5.21% of reported residential burglaries.

Reported hate crimes increased from 35 in 2017 to 52 in 2018, a 48.57% increase.

There were 111,836 arrests reported in 2018. This is a 4.25% decrease from 2017.

To read the report in its entirety, click here.

