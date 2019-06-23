Refugee communities come together to celebrate their new home

MILLCREEK, Utah (ABC4 News) – Thursday, June 20, was world refugee day and on Saturday, members of Utah’s 20 refugee communities celebrated their new home.

Saturday’s event was held at the Cottonwood Park in Millcreek and included, dance, kids activities, all sorts of food from their various homelands and a marketplace of vendors selling crafts.

Many of these people were forced from their homes by violence, politics and poverty but the director of the refugee services office for the Utah Department of Workforce services says they’re are working hard to fit in Salt Lake City and create better lives for themselves and their families.

The Refugee Services Director Asha Parekh, said, “they’ve experienced persecution in their home countries and they’re choosing to call Utah home and we want to make it a welcome experience for them.”

The event also featured a swearing-in ceremony for some newly naturalized citizens as well as volleyball and soccer tournaments.

