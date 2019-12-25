Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds

New Years Eve in Las Vegas with 8 News NOW

Local teen raises $2k to help his teachers for the holidays

News
Posted: / Updated:

Remarkable Women 876×150

Remarkle Women Contest

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Davis County teen is showing some extra appreciation to his teachers this holiday and he caught the special moment on camera.

Nick Shirley, a senior at Farmington high school raised $2000 for two of his teachers.

Nick said he overheard one of his teachers had medical bills to pay and the other he wanted to help with monthly daycare expenses.

Nick decided to ask for donations and raise some money to help them out for the holidays.

“It was obviously super good to give back and to give back to people who help you,” Nick said. “So that made me happy seeing that I could make an impact on them because they make an impact on me every day.”

Nick says most of the donations were made by local businesses and people in the community. 

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News Videos

Weber County family surprises dying father with final Christmas wish (5 p.m.)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Weber County family surprises dying father with final Christmas wish (5 p.m.)"

Temple vandalism arrest

Thumbnail for the video titled "Temple vandalism arrest"

Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through "Light the World" giving machines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of dollars in donations provided for those in need through "Light the World" giving machines"

Student raises $2k to help his teachers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Student raises $2k to help his teachers"

New lungs for avid outdoorsman

Thumbnail for the video titled "New lungs for avid outdoorsman"

Are you prepared for holiday travel?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Are you prepared for holiday travel?"
More Video News
Remarkle Women Contest

Don't Miss