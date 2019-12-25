Local teen raises $2k to help his teachers for the holidays

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Davis County teen is showing some extra appreciation to his teachers this holiday and he caught the special moment on camera.

Nick Shirley, a senior at Farmington high school raised $2000 for two of his teachers.

Nick said he overheard one of his teachers had medical bills to pay and the other he wanted to help with monthly daycare expenses.

Nick decided to ask for donations and raise some money to help them out for the holidays.

“It was obviously super good to give back and to give back to people who help you,” Nick said. “So that made me happy seeing that I could make an impact on them because they make an impact on me every day.”

Nick says most of the donations were made by local businesses and people in the community.

