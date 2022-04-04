SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Two PETA Asia undercover investigations revealed the use of chained and caged monkeys in Thailand’s massive coconut-picking industry.

Grocery store wholesaler, Associated Food Stores has ended the sale of coconut milk from the producer Chaokoh.

PETA first launched an investigation in 2019 that found monkeys were being trained to pick coconuts on almost every coconut farm. When not being forced to pick coconuts, the monkeys were forced to perform for tourists. The animals were kept tethered, chained, or confined in cages when not working.

The coconut industry claimed they had eliminated this practice.

A second investigation in 2020 was launched and found that the producers were still using monkey labor and would simply hide the monkeys when auditors came to inspect.

Associated Food Stores has now joined other stores such as Albertsons, Publix, Wegmans, Target, Food Lion, and Stop & Shop to cut ties with these coconut milk brands that use monkey labor.

The full PETA investigation can be viewed here.