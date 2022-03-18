SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A local author held a middle school assembly on Thursday to spread the importance of literacy.

Shannon Helm, the author of the new book “Friends Forever,” says with kids reading less and less nowadays, literacy is the foundation of success for every field you go into.

Helm says graphic novels are one way for the images to hook kids into wanting to keep reading in Thursday’s assembly at Bryant Middle School.

She ties her latest book to something close to home.

“I attended Bryant Intermediate in the 80s and my newest book is about my eighth-grade year when I was at Bryant,” said Helm. “I really wanted to come back to Bryant and do an assembly.”

The book is based off of journal entries and notes she still had from friends. The book also highlights what kids are going through.