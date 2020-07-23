Local organization provides Covid-19 testing supplies for the Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – A local organization has donated Covid-19 testing supplies to the Navajo Nation during the current pandemic.

The group Peaceful Advocates for Native Dialogue and Organizing Support (PANDOS) held a virtual Native American Music Festival on July 3 to raise money for the Covid-19 testing supplies.

Dave John, a founding member and the treasurer of PANDOS, and Honey Rhonda Duvall joined ABC4’s Nicea DeGering to talk about their upcoming goal.

Right now, the organization has reached their halfway mark of being able to buy 8,000 Covid-19 testing kits to send to the Navajo Nation. PANDOS also currently has eight Covid-19 testing sites throughout the Navajo Reservation.

PANDOS is set to host another virtual Native American Music Festival on Oct. 12. The money from this event will also go toward providing Covid-19 testing kits.

To learn more about the organization, visit their website at Pandos.org.