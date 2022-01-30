Local non-profit sends more than 35,000 pounds of supplies off to Tonga thanks to charity drive

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) — Thousands of pounds of goods and supplies are finally on their way from Utah to Tonga after the island nation was devastated by a volcano turned tsunami two weeks ago.

A local non-profit organized the charity drive and would do it again.

The supplies are on their way to the Bay Area where they will get shipped overseas to Tonga. The goods amount to more than 35,000 pounds.

This charity drive was organized by the local non-profit Honor365.

There are 11 palettes full of hygiene products, backpacks, school supplies, and emergency supplies. Overall, 31 pallets of supplies are getting shipped off to Tonga in a 20-foot shipping container which is expected to arrive in roughly 30 days.

Remember, about a quarter of all Tongans in the U.S. live in Utah.

Melissa Sullivan, one of the organizers and director of operations for Honor365 said she can’t wait to do this again.

“I am humbled to be a part of such an amazing piece with this in Utah and how we can pull together and work together and help somebody across the world,” said Sullivan.

Honor365 and its partners said they are blown away by the generosity Utahns showed by coming together in a 10-day period and sending 35,000 pounds of supplies off to Tonga.

Matthew Sims works for The Other Side Academy with its program staff and said he loves being to help the community.

“To watch people pull in you could tell that some people don’t have a lot, but are still willing to give even if it is just a case of water or first aid or anything they can do to help it is really neat to see,” said Sims.