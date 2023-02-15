SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) — Rock and roll fans in Utah will soon have a chance to attend a world-class show by band ZZ Top, who is now announced to perform on May 3rd, 2023, at the Eccles Theater on Main Street in downtown Salt Lake City.

ZZ Top is an American rock-blues group from Houston known by fans as “That Little Ol’ Band From Texas.” This nickname is also the title of their latest documentary, which viewers can watch now on Netflix.

The blues-rock trio was formed in 1969 when two rivaling bands joined forces: Moving Sidewalks with guitarist Billy Gibbons and American Blues with the late bassist Dusty Hill and drummer Frank Beard.

For over half a century, they’ve built a loyal following with their signature styles and distinctive sounds.

They first gained national attention with the release of “La Grange” with their third album, Tres Hombres, in 1973. Their music reached new audiences in 1983’s Eliminator album, which was one of the music industry’s first albums to receive Diamond certification with sales exceeding 10 million records and including hit tracks “Sharp Dressed Man” and “Legs.”

Over their careers, ZZ Top has sold hundreds of millions of records, also being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame by Keith Richards in 2004. They’ve performed for millions of fans over four different continents while on tour and are now set to hit the stage in Salt Lake City.

Tickets for their upcoming show at the Eccles Theater can be purchased via ArtTix. Presale is available now by using code: LIVE.