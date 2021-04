The Census Bureau in April 2020 launched a Household Pulse Survey providing weekly updates on how individuals and families have been affected during the pandemic. Data show ongoing difficulties in finding work, affording food, and paying the rent. Meanwhile, the pandemic has created a “seesaw effect” on rent, with rental rates in the most expensive U.S. cities dropping while rental rates have gone up in historically less expensive areas.

Stacker compiled a list of zip codes with the most expensive homes in Utah using data from Zillow. Zip codes are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of February 2021. Listings and images are from realtor.com.

#50. 84040 (Layton)

– Typical home value: $447,796

— 9.6% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +17.5%

– 5 year home value change: +56.9%

– 10 year home value change: +90.1%

– Pictured: 1212 N Daniels Cv E, Layton ($1.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#49. 84604 (Provo)

– Typical home value: $448,191

— 9.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.5%

– 5 year home value change: +50.0%

– 10 year home value change: +92.6%

– Pictured: 9267 N Mile 23 Ln, Sundance ($11.0 million, 13 bedrooms)

#48. 84328 (Paradise)

– Typical home value: $452,991

— 10.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +11.5%

– 5 year home value change: +55.2%

– 10 year home value change: +83.5%

– Pictured: 512 E 9500 S, Paradise ($4.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#47. 84075 (Syracuse)

– Typical home value: $453,420

— 11.0% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +17.1%

– 5 year home value change: +55.7%

– 10 year home value change: +91.9%

– Pictured: 1323 S Homestead Ln W Unit 109, Syracuse ($717,014, 4 bedrooms)

#46. 84014 (Centerville)

– Typical home value: $457,170

— 11.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.4%

– 5 year home value change: +58.5%

– 10 year home value change: +93.1%

– Pictured: 1511 N Ford Canyon Dr, Centerville ($1.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#45. 84043 (Lehi)

– Typical home value: $457,267

— 11.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +50.0%

– 10 year home value change: +107.4%

– Pictured: 848 E 1475 N, Lehi ($1.4 million, 8 bedrooms)

#44. 84045 (Saratoga Springs)

– Typical home value: $460,879

— 12.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.2%

– 5 year home value change: +48.1%

– 10 year home value change: +105.3%

– Pictured: 2028 S Centennial Blvd, Saratoga Springs ($3.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#43. 84059 (Vineyard)

– Typical home value: $464,556

— 13.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.7%

– 5 year home value change: +56.2%

– 10 year home value change: +119.0%

– Pictured: 311 W 170 S, Vineyard ($835,000, 4 bedrooms)

#42. 84325 (Mendon)

– Typical home value: $468,327

— 14.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +11.3%

– 5 year home value change: +58.1%

– 10 year home value change: +60.1%

– Pictured: 6333 W 2000 N, Mendon ($850,000, 5 bedrooms)

#41. 84038 (Garden City)

– Typical home value: $470,343

— 15.1% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +63.6%

– 10 year home value change: +94.8%

– Pictured: 40 N 350 St E, Laketown ($399,900, 3 bedrooms)

#40. 84102 (Salt Lake City)

– Typical home value: $472,018

— 15.6% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +12.1%

– 5 year home value change: +59.8%

– 10 year home value change: +112.6%

– Pictured: 636 E 300 S, Salt Lake City ($865,000, 4 bedrooms)

#39. 84315 (Hooper)

– Typical home value: $472,025

— 15.6% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.7%

– 5 year home value change: +58.3%

– 10 year home value change: +94.0%

– Pictured: 5490 W 4050 S, Hooper ($720,000, 4 bedrooms)

#38. 84106 (Salt Lake City)

– Typical home value: $478,920

— 17.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +59.2%

– 10 year home value change: +109.7%

– Pictured: 3103 S 1000 E, Salt Lake City ($995,000, 6 bedrooms)

#37. 84009 (South Jordan)

– Typical home value: $485,518

— 18.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +43.1%

– 10 year home value change: +85.7%

– Pictured: 10624 S Serendipity Way, South Jordan ($1.7 million, 6 bedrooms)

#36. 84763 (Springdale)

– Typical home value: $485,807

— 18.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +9.4%

– 5 year home value change: +47.6%

– 10 year home value change: +51.5%

– Pictured: 225 E Main St, Rockville ($1.6 million, 7 bedrooms)

#35. 84096 (Herriman)

– Typical home value: $491,896

— 20.4% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +47.2%

– 10 year home value change: +97.4%

– Pictured: 6828 W Vista Springs Dr, Herriman ($2.4 million, 7 bedrooms)

#34. 84757 (New Harmony)

– Typical home value: $493,203

— 20.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +12.6%

– 5 year home value change: +54.5%

– 10 year home value change: +85.5%

– Pictured: 1322 S 500 E, New Harmony ($925,000, 5 bedrooms)

#33. 84050 (Morgan)

– Typical home value: $493,326

— 20.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +7.8%

– 5 year home value change: +48.0%

– 10 year home value change: +87.2%

– Pictured: 2907 N Ridges Rd, Peterson ($3.0 million, 6 bedrooms)

#32. 84003 (American Fork)

– Typical home value: $498,073

— 21.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.9%

– 5 year home value change: +50.9%

– 10 year home value change: +100.9%

– Pictured: 6131 W Dry Creek Rd, Highland ($3.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#31. 84653 (Salem)

– Typical home value: $499,773

— 22.4% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.3%

– 5 year home value change: +48.2%

– 10 year home value change: +96.7%

– Pictured: 605 N Main St, Salem ($3.2 million, 3 bedrooms)

#30. 84767 (Virgin)

– Typical home value: $509,211

— 24.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +5.1%

– 5 year home value change: +39.8%

– 10 year home value change: +55.4%

– Pictured: 615 Zion Park Blvd, Springdale ($1.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#29. 84783 (Saint George)

– Typical home value: $512,903

— 25.6% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +10.2%

– 5 year home value change: +47.2%

– 10 year home value change: +77.2%

– Pictured: 384 N Sundial Ridge Cir, Dammeron Valley ($1.4 million, 5 bedrooms)

#28. 84017 (Coalville)

– Typical home value: $513,773

— 25.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.2%

– 5 year home value change: +57.9%

– 10 year home value change: +96.2%

– Pictured: 30661 Old Lincoln Hwy, Wanship ($3.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#27. 84032 (Heber City)

– Typical home value: $513,999

— 25.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +8.1%

– 5 year home value change: +50.3%

– 10 year home value change: +92.4%

– Pictured: 2085 W Midway Ln, Heber City ($24.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#26. 84065 (Riverton)

– Typical home value: $518,317

— 26.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.8%

– 5 year home value change: +48.1%

– 10 year home value change: +94.5%

– Pictured: 2746 W 15250 S, Bluffdale ($2.8 million, 5 bedrooms)

#25. 84037 (Kaysville)

– Typical home value: $519,336

— 27.1% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.3%

– 5 year home value change: +55.9%

– 10 year home value change: +96.4%

– Pictured: 620 E Happy Hollow Rd, Kaysville ($2.2 million, 5 bedrooms)

#24. 84025 (Farmington)

– Typical home value: $522,672

— 28.0% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.0%

– 5 year home value change: +55.9%

– 10 year home value change: +94.7%

– Pictured: 464 Hidden Meadow Way, Farmington ($1.8 million, 6 bedrooms)

#23. 84082 (Wallsburg)

– Typical home value: $524,014

— 28.3% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +8.6%

– 5 year home value change: +56.1%

– 10 year home value change: +94.5%

– Pictured: 2999 W Main Canyon Rd N, Wallsburg ($1.3 million, 4 bedrooms)

#22. 84117 (Holladay)

– Typical home value: $546,271

— 33.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.8%

– 5 year home value change: +55.5%

– 10 year home value change: +100.1%

– Pictured: 2178 E Walker Ln, Salt Lake City ($9.0 million, 4 bedrooms)

#21. 84049 (Midway)

– Typical home value: $550,443

— 34.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +7.5%

– 5 year home value change: +45.4%

– 10 year home value change: +81.5%

– Pictured: 2370 N River Meadows Pkwy, Midway ($5.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#20. 84121 (Cottonwood Heights)

– Typical home value: $553,861

— 35.6% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.3%

– 5 year home value change: +53.0%

– 10 year home value change: +102.1%

– Pictured: 2750 E Creek Crossing Ln, Salt Lake City ($14.3 million, 5 bedrooms)

#19. 84055 (Oakley)

– Typical home value: $560,522

— 37.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +17.8%

– 5 year home value change: +64.3%

– 10 year home value change: +92.4%

– Pictured: 425 E Boulderville Rd, Oakley ($6.9 million, 7 bedrooms)

#18. 84036 (Kamas)

– Typical home value: $573,128

— 40.3% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +13.1%

– 5 year home value change: +54.1%

– 10 year home value change: +92.8%

– Pictured: 8144 Forest Creek Rd Unit 26, Woodland ($13.4 million, 6 bedrooms)

#17. 84664 (Mapleton)

– Typical home value: $578,140

— 41.5% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +18.1%

– 5 year home value change: +51.3%

– 10 year home value change: +96.4%

– Pictured: 237 E 1300 S, Mapleton ($3.2 million, 8 bedrooms)

#16. 84042 (Lindon)

– Typical home value: $581,875

— 42.5% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.3%

– 5 year home value change: +48.1%

– 10 year home value change: +98.2%

– Pictured: 126 S 140 W, Lindon ($2.5 million, 7 bedrooms)

#15. 84105 (Salt Lake City)

– Typical home value: $583,821

— 42.9% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.7%

– 5 year home value change: +58.4%

– 10 year home value change: +109.2%

– Pictured: 1134 E Harvard Ave, Salt Lake City ($2.1 million, 4 bedrooms)

#14. 84093 (Sandy)

– Typical home value: $587,304

— 43.8% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.7%

– 5 year home value change: +52.5%

– 10 year home value change: +98.8%

– Pictured: 9269 S San Giorgio Ln Unit 342, Cottonwood Heights ($1.6 million, 3 bedrooms)

#13. 84095 (South Jordan)

– Typical home value: $593,670

— 45.3% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +13.2%

– 5 year home value change: +45.0%

– 10 year home value change: +86.7%

– Pictured: 11188 S Sir Barton Ln, South Jordan ($1.6 million, 4 bedrooms)

#12. 84310 (Eden)

– Typical home value: $597,307

— 46.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.6%

– 5 year home value change: +59.1%

– 10 year home value change: +72.2%

– Pictured: 8483 E Spring Dr, Eden ($5.5 million, 5 bedrooms)

#11. 84061 (Peoa)

– Typical home value: $608,996

— 49.1% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +10.4%

– 5 year home value change: +37.7%

– 10 year home value change: +69.9%

– Pictured: 7767 E Stardust Ct 321D # 520, Heber City ($615,000, 5 bedrooms)

#10. 84020 (Draper)

– Typical home value: $621,316

— 52.1% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +13.9%

– 5 year home value change: +46.5%

– 10 year home value change: +87.8%

– Pictured: 14249 S Canyon Vine Cv, Draper ($7.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#9. 84103 (Salt Lake City)

– Typical home value: $621,506

— 52.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.3%

– 5 year home value change: +50.0%

– 10 year home value change: +89.4%

– Pictured: 350 N Federal Heights Cir, Salt Lake City ($6.8 million, 3 bedrooms)

#8. 84317 (Huntsville)

– Typical home value: $627,838

— 53.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +11.2%

– 5 year home value change: +60.3%

– 10 year home value change: +84.6%

– Pictured: 3930 Middle Fork Dr, Huntsville ($12.5 million, 4 bedrooms)

#7. 84109 (Millcreek)

– Typical home value: $633,890

— 55.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.2%

– 5 year home value change: +53.6%

– 10 year home value change: +104.2%

– Pictured: 3182 E Millcreek Canyon Rd, Salt Lake City ($2.2 million, 4 bedrooms)

#6. 84092 (Sandy)

– Typical home value: $637,131

— 56.0% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +16.0%

– 5 year home value change: +51.1%

– 10 year home value change: +91.3%

– Pictured: 9037 S Blackjack Rd, Alta ($4.9 million, 5 bedrooms)

#5. 84124 (Holladay)

– Typical home value: $642,792

— 57.4% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +15.7%

– 5 year home value change: +55.5%

– 10 year home value change: +100.7%

– Pictured: 4523 S Gilead Way, Salt Lake City ($6.0 million, 5 bedrooms)

#4. 84108 (Salt Lake City)

– Typical home value: $728,630

— 78.4% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.6%

– 5 year home value change: +50.7%

– 10 year home value change: +96.1%

– Pictured: 5678 E Twin Creek Rd S, Salt Lake City ($4.9 million, 6 bedrooms)

#3. 84004 (Alpine)

– Typical home value: $875,101

— 114.2% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +14.7%

– 5 year home value change: +44.9%

– 10 year home value change: +93.1%

– Pictured: 864 E Jackson Ln, Alpine ($6.0 million, 8 bedrooms)

#2. 84098 (Park City)

– Typical home value: $946,545

— 131.7% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +10.1%

– 5 year home value change: +38.8%

– 10 year home value change: +75.2%

– Pictured: 1220 State Road 248, Park City ($16.0 million, 9 bedrooms)

#1. 84060 (Park City)

– Typical home value: $1,261,961

— 209.0% above typical home value in Utah

– 1 year rent change: +13.1%

– 5 year home value change: +34.6%

– 10 year home value change: +94.3%

– Pictured: 253 White Pine Canyon Rd, Park City ($38.0 million, 7 bedrooms)