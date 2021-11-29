Zion Park shuttles stopping service ahead of holidays

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Shuttle service in Zion National Park is closed starting today through Dec. 22.

Park officials say the shuttles will resume service from Dec. 22 through Jan. 1. Visitors can still travel along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive with a personal vehicle during this time.

Parking space will be limited as holiday travel kicks into high gear. Officials say during extreme periods of congestion, road access may be closed during that time.

During the period of Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, access to the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive will be through shuttle only. Visitors will need to park at the visitor center and board the free shuttle. Face masks will be required when riding in the shuttle, as well.

Two shuttles routes are available:

Zion Canyon Line: This runs from the visitor center up the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive, providing access to Zion Lodge and trailheads, including Emerald Pools, West Rim Trail, and Temple of Sinawava where hikers can use to access the Narrows.

Springdale Line: Located in the Town of Springdale, it stops at nine locations in town with pick-ups and drop-offs at the park’s pedestrian/bike entrance.

