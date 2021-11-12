Zion Park rockslide shuts down highway, alternate routes advised

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – A rockfall has temporarily closed down part of SR-9 in Zion National Park on Friday morning.

National Park Service (NPS) officials say State Route 9 is currently closed from Canyon Junction to the east end of the Zion-Mount Carmel Tunnel.

Road closures affected by a rockslide in Zion National Park (Courtesy of National Park Service)

Maintenance crews are working to remove the fallen rock and debris before assessing any damage to the roads. Park officials say the rockfall did not injure any people or damage any vehicles.

The debris does not affect the road to Zion Canyon and visitors can still access the area. Officials say they will reopen the roads once it is cleared for safety.

Visitors traveling from east of Zion should follow alternate routes to arrive at the park’s South Entrance.

ABC4 will update this story as more information becomes available.