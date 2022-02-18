Zion Park resumes free shuttle service

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Heading to Zion National Park anytime soon?

The National Park Service will resume free shuttle service this holiday weekend. The service will run on weekends starting President’s Day on Feb. 19-20, Feb. 26-27, March 5-6 and March 12-13.

During shuttle weekends, visitors cannot drive personal vehicles along the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

Park officials say the Springdale Shuttle will not be running during Zion shuttle weekends and facemasks are still required while riding.

During weekends (Monday-Friday), visitors are allowed to drive their personal vehicles along Zion Canyon Scenic Drive.

When arriving, visitors should plan for limited parking spaces. If parking hits capacity, the National Park Service may close road access.

Visitors should park at the Zion Canyon Visitor Center or in the Town of Springdale after shuttle service resumes. Those parking in Springdale can walk or ride the free town shuttle to the park’s pedestrian entrance.

