Zion National Park hosts unique art event, proceeds to benefit park

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Zion National Park is hosting an annual art show to raise funds for park and education programs.

The exhibit, “Zion: A Legacy of Art,” is conducted by The Zion Forever Project which is the official nonprofit for Zion National Park, Cedar Breaks National Monument, and Pipe Spring National Monument.

The show runs from September 16 to November 6 and features 20 original works from nationally acclaimed artists. The event is in its 13th year and will spotlight seventeen returning artists and four new artists this year.

The artwork theme is inspired by Zion Park and features renditions of the majestic red rock formations found throughout the natural wonder. All original artwork being showcased can be purchased.

A virtual gallery catalog with artist information and available artwork to purchase can be viewed online. (Courtesy of the Zion National Park Forever Project)

Original oil painting by Dave Santillanes – “Change” (Courtesy of the Zion National Park Forever Project)

Original watercolor painting by Suze Woolf – “Watchmen at Sunset” (Courtesy of the Zion National Park Forever Project)

Original watercolor painting by Roland Lee – “The Pulpit” (Courtesy of the Zion National Park Forever Project)

“We continue to celebrate the importance of original art in the history of Zion with an annual park art event,” said Lyman Hafen, executive director, Zion National Park Forever Project. “The artists featured in this year’s exhibit carry on the awesome tradition begun by such iconic artists as Thomas Moran and Frederick Dellenbaugh, who first exposed this landscape to the American public through their paintings. Today artists, collectors, donors, sponsors, and visitors continue that legacy of preserving the wonder that is Zion National Park for future generations and enhancing the experience of everyone who comes here.”

“The Zion: A Legacy of Art event provides an opportunity for visitors to appreciate the beauty of Zion in new ways through the impressions of these talented artists,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, superintendent of Zion National Park. “Their work continues to enhance our perpetual stewardship of this wonderful sanctuary we recognize as Zion National Park.”

