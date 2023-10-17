SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Dozens of new citizens of the United States walked out of Zion National Park today following their naturalization ceremony.

The National Parks Service (NPS) along with the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of Utah hosted the event for citizenship candidates from Austria, Brazil, Canada, Columbia, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, India, Mexico, Myanmar, Peru, the Philippines, Tonga, and the United Kingdom.

“National parks belong to every American,” Superintendent Jeff Bradybaugh said during the ceremony. “We invite you to enjoy, to learn, to volunteer, and to join us in the care of these wonderful places. Because while you may have traveled to Zion as a visitor today, our new citizens become owners.”

This is the second time Zion has hosted a naturalization ceremony. Many of the National Parks across the country host similar events.