Zion National Park announces short-term trail closures

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – The National Park Service (NPS) will be completing maintenance on two trails in Zion National Park. prompting closures.

The NPS said on Thursday that the Watchman trail and the trail to Angels Landing will be temporarily closed for maintenance work.

The maintenance work is being done to address needs that will make hiking better and protect the park’s landscapes, plants, animals, and history.

“This work is very visible, but it’s a small part of the huge effort our trail crew makes every year to ensure visitors enjoy our more than 90 miles of hiking trails,” Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent said. “Hiking is a great part of the Zion National Park experience, and this work will make sure it stays that way,”

Watchman Trail work will begin on Monday, February 7 and the trail is scheduled to be closed for about a week. Maintenance will improve the stairs and the trail route.

Scout Lookout work is scheduled for Wednesday, February 16, and will involve the temporary closure of Angels Landing and the West Rim Trail from The Grotto to Scout Lookout.

The work on Scout Lookout will remove waste from the evaporative toilet that serves visitors. While the work is happening, visitors should expect to see a helicopter moving materials and waste between Scout Lookout and Big Bend.

The Angels Landing formation, downstream of Moonlight Buttress will be closed to all climbing activity on Feb. 16. All climbing trips must be completed by Tuesday night, February 15, a press release states.

The Big Bend Parking will be closed and must be vehicle-free the night of Feb. 15. Any vehicles in the Big Bend parking lot at 7:00 am on Wednesday morning, Feb. 16 will be towed, NPS says.