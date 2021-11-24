Zion National Park adjusting shuttle, campground operations

SPRINGDALE, Utah (ABC4) – Just as the leaves are changing, so are Zion National Park’s shuttle and campground operations. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive is opening up for visitors on Nov. 29.

“We’re not going to be running our shuttles for a while and folks are going to be able to drive up there to see things for themselves,” says Jonathan Shafer, a public affairs specialist with Zion National Park.

Shuttle operations will start again for 10 days on Dec. 23 and will end on Jan. 1 with a mask mandate.

“We’re going to then suspend shuttle operations again, for a few weeks and we’ll probably restart in mid-February,” says Shafer.

While the South and Lava Point Campgrounds are closing for the season, the Watchman Campground will stay open and people can make reservations up to 6 months before their visit online.

“Folks who are heading up (the) canyon, it’s important that they remember coming early in the day or late in the afternoon might make it easier to find parking,” he says.

Park visitors are advised to plan ahead, for weather changes and finding a place to park.

“Know where you’re going to want to put your car because parking lots fill up year-round,” says Shafer.

For the latest on park information, click here.